AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Westminster, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Overland at Dakota Ridge, 6 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.