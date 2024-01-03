Eaglecrest has ascended to the No. 4 spot in On The Mat’s Week 4 team rankings and is the only Aurora program to have a ranking as the girls wrestling season resumes on the other side of the mandatory winter break.

Coach Horacio Vialpando’s Raptors have a ranked wrestler in eight of the 14 weight classes, with the highest rating going to senior Chasey Karabell, who currently sits No. 2 at 100 pounds behind Pomona’s Justice Gutierrez. Karabell has won all 17 of the matches she has wrestled and also received two wins by forfeit.

Ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds is senior Gianna Falise, who is 14-3 with two of her losses coming in out-of-state tournaments and the other to Matilda Hruby of Brighton, who is ranked No. 1 in the weight class. Sophomore Emma Roberts also holds the No. 3 spot (at 235 pounds) and has yet to be defeated.



Individually, Aurora programs have one top-ranked wrestler and that is Vista PEAK Prep sophomore Amelia Bacon at 125 pounds.

Bacon won championships at two tournaments thus far, including the Northern Colorado Christmas tournament before break. Her only loss came in the championship match of the Eaglecrest Invitational to Regis Jesuit senior Alexis Segura, who is in search of her third career trip to a state championship match.

Coach Jakob Vargas’ Vista PEAK Prep team also has the second-ranked 190-pounder in senior Taryn Holloway, who sits behind Discovery Canyon’s Melanie Marin Lopez.

Segura is currently the only ranked wrestler for coach Zach Zimmerer’s Regis Jesuit team, though freshman 105-pounder Remington Zimmerer is also off to a strong start with her three losses coming to the Nos. 2-4 wrestlers in the weight class.

Overland’s lone ranked wrestlers is junior Ruth Worknhe, who enters the 2024 portion of the season in the No. 13 position at 235 pounds.

Smoky Hill started its program this season and coach Jake Fisher’s team has had a good start by 145-pounder Maddie Patterson, who placed third at the Eaglecrest Invitational and won six of her last seven matches before the break.

