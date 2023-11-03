THORNTON | The Overland co-op gymnastics team brought home at least part of a trophy from the Class 5A state meet Thursday night.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers finished with a share of second place in the team competition at Thornton High School, as they registered the same score of 181.375 points as Broomfield at the completion of four events, which put both behind only champion Mountain Range, which scored 181.375.

The all-around competition also took place and Overland had two of the top-five finishers as sophomore Ainsley Renner’s score of 36.900 landed her third, while senior Kyla Burke registered a 34.150 for seventh.

In addition, a number of Trailblazers finished in the top 16 of their respective events and qualified for the individual event finals, scheduled for noon Saturday.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com.Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

Nov. 2 at Thornton H.S.

Team scores: 1. Mountain Range 184.425 points; T2. OVERLAND 181.375; T2. Broomfield 181.375; 4. Pomona 179.050; 5. Ponderosa 175.425; 6. Chatfield 174.525; 7. Arvada West 174.225; 8. Heritage 172.125; 9. Poudre School District 171.675; 10. Cherry Creek 170.000; 11. Columbine 118.675; 12. Lakewood 96.500; 13. Thornton 71.225

All-around (top five): 1. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 37.875 points; 2. Frankie MaCaskill (Mountain Range), 37.250; 3. AINSLEY RENNER (OVERLAND), 36.900; 4. Addy Brodie (Pomona), 36.300; 5. Layla Petz (Arvada West), 35.375. Vault (top five): 1. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.900; 2. Frankie MaCaskill (Mountain Range), 9.850; 3. Addy Brodie (Pomona), 9.550; T4. AINSLEY RENNER (OVERLAND), 9.450; T4. Averie Hull (Pomona), 9.450. Uneven bars (top five): 1. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.675; 2. Layla Petz (Arvada West), 9.600; 3. Frankie MaCaskill (Mountain Range), 9.500; 4. Sylvie Frisbie (Mountain Range), 9.400; 5. Ashten Blackstock (Mountain Range), 9.200. Balance beam (top five): 1. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.675; 2. Averie Hull (Pomona), 9.475; 3. AINSLEY RENNER (OVERLAND), 9.450; 4. Addy Brodie (Pomona), 9.425; T5. Madeline Domenico (Mountain Range), 9.375; T5. Layla Petz (Arvada West), 9.375; T5. Samantha Zakhem (Columbine), 9.375; T5. Avery Kang (Broomfield), 9.375. Floor exercise: 1. Frankie MaCaskill (Mountain Range), 9.700; 2. Addy Brodie (Pomona), 9.625; 3. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.600; T4. AINSLEY RENNER (OVERLAND), 9.550; T4. Mia Ritchie (Broomfield), 9.550