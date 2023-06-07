AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Overland selections as well as those from Cherry Creek, Littleton Public Schools, Mullen and Valor Christian on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2023 boys volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:
2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: John Clinton, jr. and Daniel Xiao, sr., Cherokee Trail; Dennis Ancheta, sr. and Ayden Shaw, sr., Eaglecrest; Nathan Bidlingmeier, sr., Grandview
Other selections: Lukas Rhoades, sr., Cherry Creek; Andrew Copp, sr., Littleton Public Schools; Wyatt Burch, sr., Gabe Repplinger, jr. and Tucker Shearn, sr., Valor Christian
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Rocky Xiao, sr., Cherokee Trail; Dillan Ancheta, fr. and Jackson Shaw, soph., Eaglecrest; Alex Riddick, jr., Grandview; Garrett Foster, sr. and Dodge McCabe, sr., Overland
Other selections: Zack Filene, sr., Cherry Creek; Ian Babcock, sr. and Tyson Vander Velde-Heit, sr., Littleton Public Schools; Benjamin Rogers, soph., Mullen