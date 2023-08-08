ENGLEWOOD | A Centennial League preview of sorts took place at Monday’s Cherry Creek Invitational, which mixed together a large amount of teams from multiple classifications at Broken Tee G.C. in the first competition of the season for most.

Centennial League programs — which will get together Thursday at Meadow Hills G.C. for the league opener — combine to take the first eight spots in the 22-team field and featured a battle at the top that was decided by a single stroke.

Cherokee Trail had one of the day’s top performers in sophomore Dalton Sisneros, who fired a 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie for first place, with sophomore Brayden Forte just a stroke back in a tie for third, but coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars came up just one stroke shy of Cherry Creek in the team standings.

Eaglecrest — which played without one of its returning state qualifiers, Noah Bennett — finished in a tie for fifth place, five strokes behind Mullen for fourth. The top performance for coach Stan Adams’ Raptors came from sophomore Gregory White, who tied with Forte for third place with a 74.

There was a logjam in the middle of the standings and Grandview ended up just three strokes behind Eaglecrest, but landed in eighth place. Junior Andrew Sinar’s 77 paced coach Kurtis Bailey’s

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Cherry Creek Invitational

Aug. 7 at Broken Tee G.C.

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 222; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 223; 3. Cherry Creek 2 230; 4. Mullen 232; T5. EAGLECREST 237; T5. Arapahoe 237; T5. Cherry Creek 3 237; 8. GRANDVIEW 240; T9. Heritage 241; T9. Heritage 2 241; 11. Mullen 2 244; 12. Kent Denver 245; 13. Arapahoe 2 246; T14. CHEROKEE TRAIL 2 247; T14. Kent Denver 2 247; 16. Cheyenne Mountain 257; 17. The Classical Academy 258; 18. Aspen 261; 19. SMOKY HILL 268; T20. Poudre 271; T20. Fairview 271; 22. Fairview 2 282

Top 10 individuals (par 72): T1. DALTON SISNEROS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 73; T1. Pratham Parmar (Cherry Creek) 73; T3. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74; T3. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 74; T3. Dalton Schwartz (Cherry Creek) 74; T3. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 74; T7. ANTHONY CHEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL 2) 75; T7. Karthik Ashokprabhu (Cherry Creek) 75; T7. Max Mackiernan (Cherry Creek 2) 75; T7. Hogan Phelps (Heritage 2) 75

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (223): T1. Dalton Sisneros 73; T3. Brayden Forte 74; T11. Hunter Peffer 76; T15. Christopher O’Donnell 77; Eaglecrest (237): T3. Greg White 74; T23. Jackson Atencio 79; T48. Jack Barkley 84; 84. Christian Palumbo 100; Grandview (240): T15. Andrew Sinar 77; T26. Michael Rosman 80; T45. Nick Scott 83; T48. Andy Blake 84; Cherokee Trail 2 (247): T7. Anthony Chen 75; T45. Cooper Rickards 83; T66. Braydon O’Neill 89; T66. Abhiram Chennareddygari 89; Smoky Hill (268): T62. Reece Nuwash 88; T66. Conner Daniel 89; T70. Hudson Roth 91; 87. Charles Newton 111