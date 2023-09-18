AURORA | The postseason has arrived for boys golf and city teams dispersed to various Class 5A and 4A regional tournaments in the quest to qualify for state tournaments Oct. 2-3.



The first local programs compete on Sept. 20, with Vista PEAK Prep among the group of teams set to play in the 4A Region 4 tournament that is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. Also in 4A play on the same day is Aurora Central and Gateway, who are part of the Region 2 tournament that has an 8:30 a.m. start time at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Full 5A/4A regional tournament fields and schedule, here



In 5A regional play on Sept. 20, Cherokee Trail — the Centennial League runner-up — Rangeview and Smoky Hill play in the 5A Central Region tournament scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Denver Golf Club in Highlands Ranch.

On Sept. 21, Continental League runner-up Regis Jesuit and Grandview have 8 a.m. start times at Flatirons G.C. in Boulder in Western Region play, while Eaglecrest plays in the Southern Region tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Indian Tree Golf Club in Arvada and Overland is in the field at the Northern Region. which also has an 8:30 a.m. tee time.



The top two teams and 13 individuals not on one of the top two teams from each of the four regionals in each classification earn admission into the 84-golf state fields. The 4A state tournament is scheduled for The Bridges in Montrose, while 5A is slated for Collingdale in Fort Collins.



Visit sentinelcolorado,com/preps each day for regional results.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports