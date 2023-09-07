AURORA | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team moved up a spot in the final Centennial League standings, as the Cougars grabbed second place behind Cherry Creek when the last of five league tournaments finished Tuesday.

Fueled by three players who finished in the top 10 in the individual standings in sophomores Brayden Forte and Dalton Sisneros and junior Christopher O’Donnell, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cherokee Trail team finished 22 strokes behind the Bruins, but 48 strokes in front of third-place Mullen.

League team honors were determined by the cumulative total of scores from tournaments at Meadow Hills G.C., South Suburban G.C., Fox Hollow G.C., Saddle Rock G.C. and Aurora Hills G.C., while individual honors were based on a point total accrued per tournament based on finish on the leaderboard.

Individual Centennial League medalist went to steady Cherry Creek junior Andre Dumonteil, who didn’t win any of the five tournaments, but who finished in the top five of every single one for 48 points. He finished three points ahead of Arapahoe’s Mac Buckley, with Forte of Cherokee Trail in third.

Forte garnered a total of 42 points with a variety of finishes nearly the top of the leaderboard, including a tie for second at the third league tournament when he shot a 68 at Fox Hollow G.C. Sisneros, who finished in fifth place, earned his most points as the league opening tournament at Meadow Hills G.C. when he tied for second place with a 71 and O’Donnell (who came in ninth) had a low round of 72 at the Fox Hollow tournament that tied him for fifth.

Eaglecrest sophomore Gregory White finished two points behind Forte in fourth place as he garnered 40 with the help of tournament victories at Meadow Hills G.C. (when he shot 70) and at Saddle Rock G.C., when he shot a 5-under-par 67.

Grandview junior Michael Rosman had two strong results in back-to-back tournaments at Fox Hollow G.C. (where he shot 71) and Saddle Rock G.C. (70) to put himself seventh in the final standings.

The final Centennial League team standings also determined in which of the Class 5A regional tournaments teams will play as they seek to qualify for state.

Cherry Creek and Eaglecrest — which moves up a slot with Mullen dropping down to 4A — will play in the 5A Southern Region at Indian Tree G.C. on Sept. 21. Cherokee Trail’s runner-up finish puts it in the Sept. 20 Central Region tournament at University of Denver Golf Club in Highlands Ranch, which will also include Smoky Hill.

Grandview is bound for the Western Region tournament Sept. 21 at Flatirons and Overland is set for the Northern Region tournament Sept. 21 at Todd Creek Golf Club.

FINAL 2023 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF RESULTS

Team standings (Meadow Hills G.C.-South Suburban G.C.-Fox Hollow G.C.-Saddle Rock G.C.-Aurora Hills G.C.: 1. Cherry Creek 302-292-288-295-280 — 1,457; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 296-292-293-304-294 — 1,479; 3. Mullen 316-312-296-306-297 — 1,527; 4. Arapahoe 317-301-302-304-305 — 1,529; 5. GRANDVIEW 332-317-311-315-312 — 1,587; 6. EAGLECREST 338-308-327-312-310 — 1,595; 7. SMOKY HILL 345-343-337-369-328 — 1,722; OVERLAND no score

Top 10 individual standings (first team all-league): 1. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 48 points; 2. Mac Buckley (Arapahoe) 42; 3. BRAYDEN FORTE (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 42; 4. GREGORY WHITE (EAGLECREST) 40; 5. DALTON SISNEROS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 32; 6. Jack Newton (Mullen) 32; 7. MICHAEL ROSMAN (GRANDVIEW) 31; 8. Pratham Parmer (Cherry Creek) 29; 9. CHRISTOPHER O’DONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 22; 10. Ryan Brady (Mullen) 22