AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2022 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 5 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Non-league: Eaglecrest (4-0) vs. Lakewood (0-4) at Jeffco Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Pomona (1-3) vs. Grandview (3-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Regis Jesuit (2-2) at Cherry Creek (3-1), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

4A League 8: Gateway (1-2, 1-0) at Thornton (1-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Non-league: Castle View (1-3) at Cherokee Trail (2-2), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Highlands Ranch (1-3) vs. Smoky Hill (1-3) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Non-league: Vista PEAK (1-3) at Vista Ridge (2-2), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Overland (1-3) vs. Grand Junction (1-3) at Stocker Stadium, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

4A League 8: Hinkley (0-4, 0-1) at Liberty (1-3, 0-1), 1 p.m.

Non-league: Aurora Central (2-1) vs. George Washington (3-0) at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.

Non-league: Rangeview (2-1) at Northridge (4-0), 6 p.m.