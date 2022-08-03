The 2022 football season in Aurora is just around the corner, with official practices scheduled to begin Aug. 8 and first games allowed on Aug. 25.

City teams have their schedules in place, so here’s a look at some of the highlights for the first three Aurora programs in alphabetical order — Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest:

AURORA CENTRAL: Coach Chris Kelly’s Trojans finished 8-3 last season and qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs. Only three of Aurora Central’s opponents from last season appear on this season’s schedule (Falcon, Hinkley and Adams City) and it went 2-1 against that trio with wins over Hinkley and Adams City and a loss to Falcon. The Trojans will be among the last teams to play on the opening weekend with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Northfield, a six-win team last season. Aurora Central meets rival Hinkley in Week 2 and gets a chance to avenge a close loss with a visit to Falcon in Week 3. Rangeview in Week 3 (Aurora Central’s Homecoming) and George Washington in Week 5 round out the non-league schedule before the Trojans delve into their new league (4A League 7), which begins with a road game at Adams City on Sept. 30. Three of the remaining league games will be at home (vs. Broomfield, Heritage and Thornton) sandwiched around a Week 8 trek to the Western Slope to play Fruita Monument.



Aurora Central schedule — Home games all caps (played at Aurora Public Schools Stadium unless otherwise noted): Saturday, Aug. 27 — NORTHFIELD, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 1 — vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 9 — at Falcon, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 15 — RANGEVIEW, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 — at George Washington, 2 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30 — at Adams City, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 6 — BROOMFIELD, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13 — at Fruita Monument, TBD; Friday, Oct. 21 — HERITAGE, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 27 — THORNTON, 6:30 p.m.

CHEROKEE TRAIL: The Cougars saw head coach Joe Johnson step down after a season that saw them win seven games and advance to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The first time Cherokee Trail takes the field with Justin Jajczyk as its new head coach, it will face none other than Chatfield (last season’s 4A state champion) in a Week 1 game Aug. 26 at Jeffco Stadium. The Cougars have three other new non-league opponents in Rocky Mountain, Fort Collins and Castle View (which they face in a Week 5 Homecoming game), while they get a rematch with powerhouse Columbine (which dealt them a 52-21 loss last season) in Week 3 in another game at Jeffco Stadium. League play (5A League 4) begins in a big way with a Sept. 30 home game against two-time defending 5A state champion Cherry Creek. Cherokee Trail lost to the Bruins last season league play as well as Arapahoe and rival Grandview, which it faces back-to-back in weeks eight and nine. Eight of Cherokee Trail’s 2022 opponents qualified for the 5A or 4A playoffs last season and four of those (Cherry Creek, Columbine, Grandview and Arapahoe) made it to at least the quarterfinals.

Cherokee Trail schedule — Home games in all caps (played at Legacy Stadium unless otherwise noted): Friday, Aug. 26 — vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 2 — ROCKY MOUNTAIN, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 8 — vs. Columbine at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16 — FORT COLLINS, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 23 — CASTLE VIEW, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30 — CHERRY CREEK, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 7 — vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 21 — vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 27 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

EAGLECREST: The Raptors come into 2022 with a familiar face on the sideline as Mike Schmitt — who led the program to the Class 5A state championship game in 2017 — is back as head coach, while they will look to turn the page on a 1-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Eaglecrest has a completely different set of non-league opponents from 2021 — none of which qualified for the 5A postseason last year — and begin with Brighton in a Week 1 home contest Aug. 26 which is followed by two more games at Legacy Stadium against Horizon and Highlands Ranch. The Raptors went 0-5 against its five league opponents last season (all of whom made the postseason), so it will have motivation against each of them. The first 5A League 7 contest is set for Oct. 1 against rival Grandview in a game that will mark the Cherry Creek School District’s annual Military Appreciation Night, while another highlight in league play (which is every week) is an Oct. 14 visit to two-time defending 5A state champion Cherry Creek.



Eaglecrest schedule — Home games in all caps (played at Legacy Stadium unless otherwise noted): Friday, Aug. 26 — BRIGHTON, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 1 — HORIZON, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 8 — HIGHLANDS RANCH, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16 — vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 22 — vs. Lakewood at Lakewood Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 1 — GRANDVIEW (Military Appreciation Night), 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 7 — CHEROKEE TRAIL, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 14 — at Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 20 — vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28 — ARAPAHOE, 7 p.m.

Next up: Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes