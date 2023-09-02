AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest 40, Horizon 3
Eaglecrest highlights: Joe Steiner 4 passing touchdowns
Grandview 38, Fossil Ridge 13
Overland 32, Prairie View 14
Westminster 35, Rangeview 21
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral Showcase
Varsity Gold
Grandview def. Highlands Ranch 25-16, 25-22
Grandview def. Legacy 34-32, 25-16
Legacy def. Cherokee Trail
Cherokee Trail def. Highlands Ranch 25-20, 25-12
Varsity Red
Denver East def. Smoky Hill, 2-1
Smoky Hill def. Westminster
Rocky Mountain def. Regis Jesuit
Regis Jesuit def. Summit 28-26, 25-19
BOYS SOCCER
Fruita Monument 1, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Fruita Monument 0 1 — 1
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Lotus School For Excellence 2, Vail Mountain 1
Score by halves:
LSFE 1 1 — 2
Vail Mtn. 0 1 — 1
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 8, Douglas County 0
Score by innings:
Cherokee Trail 212 300 0 — 8
Douglas Co. 000 000 0 — 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Sydney Cobb (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Alexis Zubowicz 1-2, RBI; Tayah Burton 1-3, RBI, run; Izzy Becker 1-3, RBI; Addi Krei 1-3, 2B, 2 runs; Julia Russell 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kiki Pryor 2 runs; Kennedy Brian 2 RBI, run
CROSS COUNTRY
Arapahoe Warrior Invitational (at deKoevend Park)
Boys varsity team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 83 points; 2. Castle View 122; 3. ThunderRidge 132; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 157; 5. REGIS JESUIT 164; 6. Arapahoe 175; 7. Heritage 209; 8. Loveland 232; 9. Northfield 233; 10. Littleton 369; 11. Lewis-Palmer 375; 12. Salida 390; 13. Conifer 390; 14. Ponderosa 412; 15. Mountain Vista 460; 16. Chatfield 486; 17. Cherry Creek 501; 18. Lakewood 550; 19. Air Academy 552; 20. Columbine 563; 21. EAGLECREST 575; 22. Fruita Monument 581; 23. Poudre 592; 24. Arma Dei Academy 604; 25. Golden 650; 26. Rock Canyon 653; 27. DSST Cedar 667; 28. Strasburg 678; 29. Mullen 684; 30. Peyton 692; 31. VISTA PEAK PREP 812; 32. Machebeuf 837; 33. Doherty 841; 34. STEM 1,049; 35. Skyview 1,078; HINKLEY, OVERLAND no score
Girls varsity team scores: 1. Air Academy 79 points; 2. Chatfield 126; 3. Castle View 142; 4. Northfield 144; 5. Lewis-Palmer 192; 6. Cherry Creek 207; 7. Arapahoe 230; 8. Fruita Monument 261; 9. REGIS JESUIT 277; 10. Loveland 282; 11. ThunderRidge 286; 12. Ponderosa 293; 13. Heritage 336; 14. Lakewood 338; 15. GRANDVIEW 390; 16. Golden 407; 17. Conifer 425; 18. CHEROKEE TRAIL 437; 19. Mullen 474; 20. Denver Christian 514; 21. Doherty 601; 22. EAGLECREST 601; 23. Littleton 628; 24. Columbine 666; 25. Elizabeth 729; 26. Peyton 748; 27. DSST Cedar 751; 28. Strasburg 860; 29. Machebeuf 876; 30. Skyview 906; OVERLAND, VISTA PEAK PREP no score