AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 9, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Bear Creek, 3:30 p.m.

Overland at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Palmer at UC-Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Minor at Murphy Creek G.C., 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Kent Denver vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 4:30 p.m.