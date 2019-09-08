AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 9, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Bear Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Overland at Northfield, 4 p.m.
Heritage at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Palmer at UC-Colorado Springs, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
EMAC Minor at Murphy Creek G.C., 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Kent Denver vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 4:30 p.m.