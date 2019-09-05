AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Standley Lake (0-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-0) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson (1-0) vs. Eaglecrest (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK (0-0) vs. Mesa Ridge (1-0) at CA Foster Stadium, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Salesianum (Delaware) vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Pine Creek at District 20 Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill vs. Thomas Jefferson at Metzler Ranch Park, 2 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Dakota Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at Metzler Ranch Park, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Berthoud Tournament

BOYS TENNIS

Denver South at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Grandview at Greeley West Tournament

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.