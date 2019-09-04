AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Grandview at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit at Metro State, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet at Plum Creek G.C.