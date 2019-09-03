AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Pine Creek, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Montbello, 6:30 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Broomfield, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley at Byers, 4 p.m.

Mountain Range at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Grandview vs. Fort Collins at French Field, 6 p.m.

Overland vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hinkley at Mitchell, 4 p.m.

Overland at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Range at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Dakota Ridge, 4:30 p.m.