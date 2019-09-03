AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Pine Creek, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Montbello, 6:30 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Broomfield, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley at Byers, 4 p.m.
Mountain Range at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Grandview vs. Fort Collins at French Field, 6 p.m.
Overland vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hinkley at Mitchell, 4 p.m.
Overland at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Castle View, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Range at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Dakota Ridge, 4:30 p.m.