AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Lakewood at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 7 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Jesuit Classic

SOFTBALL

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Thornton Invitational at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Casa Grande, Arizona