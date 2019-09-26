AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Lakewood at Jeffco Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 7 p.m.
Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit at Jesuit Classic
SOFTBALL
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Thornton Invitational at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Casa Grande, Arizona