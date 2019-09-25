AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Sand Creek at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Horizon at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 3 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 5 p.m.

Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Grandview at Overland, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.