AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Sand Creek at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Horizon at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 5 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 3 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 5 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Grandview at Overland, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 3:30 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.