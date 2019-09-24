AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Brighton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Overland vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek (V3), 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Riverdale Ridge, 4 p.m.