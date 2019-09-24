AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Regis F. Groff, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAk at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit. 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Kent Denver, 4:15 p.m.