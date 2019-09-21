AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Hinkley vs. Kennedy at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 11 a.m.

Overland at Gateway, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 10 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver South, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland Invitational, 10 a.m.