AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Poudre at French Field, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Legacy vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
STRIVE Prep-Smart Academy at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park, DI boys 3 p.m., DI girls 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 5:45 p.m.