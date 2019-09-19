AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Poudre at French Field, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Legacy vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

STRIVE Prep-Smart Academy at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park, DI boys 3 p.m., DI girls 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 5:45 p.m.