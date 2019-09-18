AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Fossil Ridge vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at George Washington, 6:15 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 pm.
SOFTBALL
Hinkley at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Douglas County, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek V2 at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill at Saint Mary’s Academy, 4:15 p.m.