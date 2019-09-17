AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
George Washington at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at NAAC, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Pine Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.