AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Far Northeast at Rangeview, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Horizon at Overland, 10 a.m.

Rangeview vs. Far Northeast at Evie Dennis Campus, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Grand Junction at CanyonView Park, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Westminster, 10 a.m.

Kennedy at Hinkley, 10 a.m.

Rangeview at Abraham Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Brighton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon Invitational

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview at Ralston Valley Invitational

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek Invitational