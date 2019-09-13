AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Far Northeast at Rangeview, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Horizon at Overland, 10 a.m.
Rangeview vs. Far Northeast at Evie Dennis Campus, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grand Junction at CanyonView Park, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Westminster, 10 a.m.
Kennedy at Hinkley, 10 a.m.
Rangeview at Abraham Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Brighton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail, Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon Invitational
BOYS TENNIS
Grandview at Ralston Valley Invitational
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek Invitational