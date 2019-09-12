AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 13, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Gateway at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Northglenn vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Overland at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Grandview, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland at Arvada West Invite at Stenger Soccer Complex, 3:15 p.m.

Hinkley, Rangeview at Riverside Park, 4 p.m.