AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 13, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Gateway at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Northglenn vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Overland at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Grandview, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland at Arvada West Invite at Stenger Soccer Complex, 3:15 p.m.
Hinkley, Rangeview at Riverside Park, 4 p.m.