AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6 p.m.
Palmer vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Horizon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Ponderosa at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Poudre at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Sierra at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial, 5 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Horizon, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
EMAC Major No. 2 at Buffalo Run G.C., 10 a.m.