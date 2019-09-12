AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Rocky Mountain at French Field, 6 p.m.

Palmer vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ponderosa at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Aurora West College Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Poudre at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Sierra at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial, 5 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Horizon, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 2 at Buffalo Run G.C., 10 a.m.