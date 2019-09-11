AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Legend, 6:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Arvada West at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.

Jefferson at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Valor Christian, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V2 at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Bear Creek at Overland, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Heritage at Overland, 6 p.m.