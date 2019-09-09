AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central vs. Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hinkley at Arvada, 4 p.m.

Overland at Alameda, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Lakewood, 4 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Chaparral at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Vista PEAK at Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Heritage ta Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.