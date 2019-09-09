AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central vs. Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hinkley at Arvada, 4 p.m.
Overland at Alameda, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lakewood, 4 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Chaparral at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vista PEAK at Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Heritage ta Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.