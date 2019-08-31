AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit Jam at Gold Crown Field House
BOYS SOCCER
Rampart at Gateway, 11 a.m.
Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Overland at Skyview, 10 a.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Poudre at Fort Collins, 10:30 a.m.
Erie Tournament of Champions
Eaglecrest vs. Skiatook, 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Smoky Hill Invitational
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.