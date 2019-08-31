AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit Jam at Gold Crown Field House

BOYS SOCCER

Rampart at Gateway, 11 a.m.

Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Overland at Skyview, 10 a.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Poudre at Fort Collins, 10:30 a.m.

Erie Tournament of Champions

Eaglecrest vs. Skiatook, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Smoky Hill Invitational

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 11 a.m.