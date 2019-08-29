AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019:

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit Jam at Gold Crown Fieldhouse

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Denver East at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Northglenn at Fort Collins, 11:30 a.m.

Smoky Hill vs. GJ Central at Fort Collins, 2 p.m.

Erie Tournament of Champions

Eaglecrest vs. Union, Okla., 10 a.m.

Grandview vs. Ralston Valley, 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Overland, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational at deKoevend Park, 3 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Washington Park Invitational, 3 p.m.