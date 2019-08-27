AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Grandview at Chaparral, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.
Legend at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Heritage vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Sheridan at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Far Northeast Warriors, 4 p.m.
Overland at Denver South, 4:15 p.m.
Legacy at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.
Littleton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League Meet at Foothills G.C., noon
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 4:30 p.m.