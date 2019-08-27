AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Grandview at Chaparral, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Denver East, 6:30 p.m.

Legend at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Heritage vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Sheridan at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Far Northeast Warriors, 4 p.m.

Overland at Denver South, 4:15 p.m.

Legacy at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 3:30 p.m.

Littleton at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet at Foothills G.C., noon

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 4:30 p.m.