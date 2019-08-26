AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
George Washington at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Continental League Meet at South Suburban G.C., 8 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.