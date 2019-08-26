AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

George Washington at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet at South Suburban G.C., 8 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colorado Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.