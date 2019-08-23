AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit vs. Fountain-Fort Carson at Centennial Softball Complex, 11 a.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Loveland at Centennial Softball Complex, 3:30 p.m.

STRIVE Prep-SMART Academy at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gateway at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Norris Penrose Events Center, 2:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista XC 2 Mile Invitational, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview at Eaglecrest Invitational