AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit vs. Fountain-Fort Carson at Centennial Softball Complex, 11 a.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Loveland at Centennial Softball Complex, 3:30 p.m.
STRIVE Prep-SMART Academy at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gateway at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Norris Penrose Events Center, 2:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista XC 2 Mile Invitational, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Grandview at Eaglecrest Invitational