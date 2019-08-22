AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Prairie View vs. Cherokee Trail at Metro State, 11 a.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Legend at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora City Championships at Aurora Sports Park, boys 3 p.m., girls 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 1 at Aurora Hills G.C., 8 a.m.