AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Prairie View vs. Cherokee Trail at Metro State, 11 a.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Legend at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora City Championships at Aurora Sports Park, boys 3 p.m., girls 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
EMAC Major No. 1 at Aurora Hills G.C., 8 a.m.