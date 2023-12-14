AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
DSST: Green Valley Ranch at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Windsor at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic (at Cherry Creek H.S.)
Rangeview vs. Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.
Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)
Eaglecrest vs. North Thurston (Washington), 5 p.m.
Mullen Christmas Classic (at Mullen H.S.)
Aurora Central vs. Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Denver North, 6:30 p.m.
Brighton at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Aurora Winter Classic (at Aurora Central H.S.)
Aurora West College Prep at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Abraham Lincoln, George Washington at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Overland, 6 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Abraham Lincoln, George Washington at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek (JV1), 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at South Suburban Ice Arena, 8:20 p.m.