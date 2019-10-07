AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Adams City at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Brighton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 3:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A state tournament at Bridges Golf & C.C., 9 a.m.
Class 5A state tournament at Pinehurst C.C., 9 a.m.