AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Westminster at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Brighton, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Class 4A state tournament at Bridges Golf & C.C., 9 a.m.

Class 5A state tournament at Pinehurst C.C., 9 a.m.