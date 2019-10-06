AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A state tournament at Bridges Golf & C.C., 8:30 a.m.
Class 5A state tournament at Pinehurst C.C., 8:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.