AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Class 4A state tournament at Bridges Golf & C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Class 5A state tournament at Pinehurst C.C., 8:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.