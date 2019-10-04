AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019:

FOOTBALL

George Washington at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview at Steve Lohman Invite at Cherry Creek State Park, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colorado Academy vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Broomfield Invitational, 9 a.m.