AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019:
FOOTBALL
George Washington at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview at Steve Lohman Invite at Cherry Creek State Park, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Overland at Broomfield Invitational, 9 a.m.