AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019:
FOOTBALL
Prairie View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Gateway vs. Monarch at Centaurus H.S., 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Smoky Hill at Grandview (continuation), 4:30 p.m.
Wheat Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora Central, Gateway, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Pat Amato Classic at Open Spaces Park, 2:30 p.m. (boys), 3 p.m. (girls)
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 7:15 p.m.