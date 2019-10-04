AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 4, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Prairie View vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Gateway vs. Monarch at Centaurus H.S., 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill at Grandview (continuation), 4:30 p.m.

Wheat Ridge at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Gateway, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Pat Amato Classic at Open Spaces Park, 2:30 p.m. (boys), 3 p.m. (girls)

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Fossil Ridge, 7:15 p.m.