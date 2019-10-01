AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fossil Ridge vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Palmer Ridge, Rock Canyon at Overland, 6 p.m.