AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Standley Lake at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Boulder, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Adams City, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at City Park, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.