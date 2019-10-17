AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Standley Lake at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Adams City, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at City Park, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.