AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Alameda Invitational, 6 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.