AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Mountain Vista/Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK Prep, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Denver East at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple teams at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

