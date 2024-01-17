AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Aurora Central at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mountain Vista/Smoky Hill at Vista PEAK Prep, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Denver East at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple teams at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.