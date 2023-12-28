There was much more depth than just wins to the Aurora prep sports scene in 2023, which encompasses a variety of significant events.



There was personal and team triumph and tragedy, unlikely outcomes and Cinderella stories, all of which combined to create another memorable year locally.



Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of 2023 in Aurora prep sports:

Grandview girls basketball team bands together to win second straight state title

Conventional wisdom — and what veteran head coach Josh Ulitzky saw with his own eyes during the summer — said that there was no way that the Grandview girls basketball team would earn back-to-back championships for the second time in program history (after it had done so in 2017 and 2018 as well — but this is not a conventional program.



Only two players returned from last season’s state championship victory over Valor Christian in 6-foot-3 sophomore Sienna Betts and diminutive senior Isa Dillehay, while the losses included the vast majority of the offense from the previous season in graduated Lauren Betts and Marya Hudgins, both of whom went on to play Division I women’s basketball.



Grandview found a different way to win its second straight and fourth all-time state championship (this one in the new Class 6A) via a 38-28 win over Monarch March 11 at the Denver Coliseum.



Sienna Betts — who won the Gatorade Player of the Year for Colorado — took on a much larger role and so did Dillehay, who became the team’s starting point guard and served as the team’s “heart and soul” according to Ulitzky. But outside of that, there was a lot of uncertainty, although that dissipated for Ulitzky once he saw his team grow throughout the season.



“We played a summer league game at Regis and I think we lost by 50 points and as a staff, we were like ‘I don’t know how this is going to go,’” Ulitzky said. “But I am so proud of this group of kids and what they did. It just defies most thoughts. It’s such a credit to how hard they worked, how together they are and how willing they were to accept what we were asking them to do.”



In a high-stakes game, experience does make a difference and both of Grandview’s returning players played key roles in the win.



Betts obviously provided the lion’s share of the offense and her work on the boards helped keep the Coyotes — who had a senior-filled starting line that was determined to win the program’s first all-time state championship — while Dillehay was chiefly part of a defensive effort to stop Monarch star guard Natalie Guanella. Dillehay added a handful of points, including a steal and breakaway layup with two minutes remaining that allowed the Wolves some breathing room in the final minutes.



Offensively, Deija Roberson played a big role on the inside with so many Monarch players committed to limiting Betts and she contributed four points, while Lexi Yi had a huge 3-pointer in the final period and the rest of the players that got on the floor all contributed hustle plays.

Sommers-led Cherokee Trail wins first boys track & field championship since 2013

The state track & field championship meet featured a variety of outstanding individual performances in several classifications, including Class 5A, where Cherokee Trail’s Peyton Sommers stole the show at Jefferson County Stadium.



Sommers won individual crowns in the 200 and 400 meter dashes, finished as the runner-up in the 100 meters and anchored the state championship-winning 4×200 relay team to be directly or partly responsible for 38 of the 74 points accrued by coach Chris Faust’s Cougars, which yielded the program’s third all-time state team championship.



Cherokee Trail held off challenges from Valor Christian, Vista Ridge and Erie to win its first 5A crown since 2013. The program also won the 2007 4A state title.



“Forget all the individual stuff, we wanted to win a state championship and that’s what we all committeed to, so that’s what is (best) for me,” Sommers said.



Sommers used the fuel from a close second-place finish in the 100 for a big end that was vital to his team’s championship hopes. He won the 400 in 46.77 seconds, then prevailed in the 200 by 0.02 of a second. Sommers anchored the team of Kaelan Kombo, Kahari Wilbon and Jaylon Moore to victory in the 4×200 meter relay as the Cougars ran a time of 1:25.65.



Maxed out on events, Sommers couldn’t run the meet-closing 4×400 relay, the event in which he, Kombo, Wilbon and Beck Gutjahr had set the Colorado state record at the Centennial League Championship meet. Gutjahr added a third-place finish in the 800 meter run, Kombo came in fourth in the 400 meters and ninth in the 200 and Lavelle Kabeya-Kombo took ninth for the Cougars, who sealed the win when the 4×100 relay team of Moore, Benjamin Reichert, Marquis Jamison and Kalib Davis finished fifth.

Cunningham takes three golds as Grandview girls finish 2nd at 5A state track; Raptors repeat in 4×200 relay

Gabriella Cunningham turned plenty of heads over three May days at Jefferson County Stadium during the Class 5A girls state track & field championships as she tried to will her to team victory.



Dazzling in every meet in which she competed during the season, the Grandview junior put on a show, especially on the final day when she won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and anchored a championship-winning 4×100 meter relay that also included Leiava Holliman, Mikaya Singleton and McKenzie Droughns.



Cunningham’s performance helped the Wolves put the pressure on Valor Christian in the team championship chase, but the Eagles closed the final relay to hold onto the title. Grandview finished finished seven points back and took home the 5A runner-up trophy.



Eaglecrest also came home with a championship in the 4×200 meter relay, as the senior-heavy group of Kiara Garcia, Maya Walters and Bianca Gleim — anchored by sophomore Jaylynn Wilson — combined to win the program’s second straight title in the event.

Regis Jesuit gets best of rival Cherry Creek repeat in 5A boys swimming

The Regis Jesuit boys swim team watched rival Cherry Creek walk away from two meets during the season victorious in head-to-head matchups.



But it was the Raiders that finished with a 10.5-point advantage over the Bruins by the time two competitive days of the Class 5A state meet had passed at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, which secured the program’s 24th all-time state championship.



Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Regis Jesuit team didn’t have a single state qualifying diver — a rarity, which put the Raiders at a disadvantage in the scoring race — but overcame it with its depth, especially in the sprint freestyle events. Truman Inglis won the 50 yard freestyle state championship and was followed by Carter Anderson in fourth and Hawkins Wendt in sixth. All three of those 50 freestyle finalists would team up with fellow senior Ronan Krauss later to win the 200 yard freestyle relay.



Schimberg becomes Grandview’s second all-time swim champ

The Grandview boys swim team has had plenty of success since the program’s inception, but only one swimmer had won a state championship.



That changed with the performance of Oliver Schimberg, who became the first of the Wolves to reach the top of the medal podium since John Martens in 2011 when he was victorious in the 100 yard backstroke at the Class 5A state meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.



Schimberg clocked a time of 48.87 seconds, which put him in front of Monarch’s Gavin Keogh, who finished in 48.98. Schimberg’s time bettered the 49.59 he swam to set the Cherry Creek High School pool record just a couple of weeks before the state meet and he did not swim it at the Centennial “A” League Championships.

Cherokee Trail baseball team rides postseason’s No. 25 seed all the way to 5A state championship game

Cherokee Trail was no ordinary No. 25 seed in this season’s Class 5A baseball playoffs, especially given the presence of key players that were part of the group that came up one run short of playing for a state title last season.



Even so, it still shocked some people on the outside how that low of a seed could take home a trophy, which coach Jon DiGiorgio’s Cougars did after a 4-0 loss to Valor Christian June 3 at Lakewood’s All-Star Park.



With a pair of ace pitchers as its disposal in Logan Reid and Carter Wilcox, Cherokee Trail played well above the expectations that a team that finished 14-11 in the regular season might generate. The Cougras updated No. 8 Legend and No. 9 Pine Creek back-to-back in regional play to gain access to the double-elimination 5A Championship Series.



They started with a victory over No. 1 Broomfield (the 2022 state champion), bounced back from a loss to No. 5 Rock Canyon with a win over No. 6 Chaparral and then took down No. 3 Regis Jesuit (on a complete game shutout from Wilcox and a solo home run from Charlie Boyd) and then Rock Canyon (as Johnny Robelo delivered an RBI triple in extra innings) to earn a shot against Valor Christian for the state championship.



Keegan Eberly, not used often during the regular season, pitched admirably, but the Cherokee Trail offense couldn’t get on track this time as the Cougars ended up with the runner-up trophy.

Seven Aurora boys, girls wrestlers make state title matches, but all finish as runners-up

The last night of the three-day spectacle that is the boys and girls state wrestling tournaments in February included a combined seven finalists for Aurora programs, who all earned their way into the spotlight at Ball Arena.



Three girls from three different Aurora girls programs — Eaglecrest’s Blythe Cayko, Regis Jesuit’s Alexis Segura and Vista PEAK Prep’s Leilani Caamal — three Class 5A boys wrestlers (Eaglecrest’s Adonias Cantu, Grandview’s Max Kibbee and Regis Jesuit’s Garrett Reece) and one from a 4A program (Vista PEAK Prep’s Ezekiel Taylor) all got their opportunities and all finished second.



Unlike any of the others, Cayko had been to a championship match the previous season and she faced the same opponent she had defeated to win a title in Calhan’s Taylor Knox. In the third meeting between the two standouts — who had split two previous decisions — Cayko lost to Knox 3-2 in overtime. She finished her final two seasons 57-2 overall with both losses coming to Knox.



Segura made a second state final in three seasons, returning to the title match after she missed state in 2022 due to injury, and she lost a decision to Mesa Ridge’s Isabella Cross. Caamal achieved a Vista PEAK Prep program first by making it to a final, where she lost 5-1 to Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Guinard.



Cantu gave the Eaglecrest boys wrestling team a 5A 106-pound finalist for a second straight season, but he couldn’t finish it off as he lost 7-5 to Pomona’s Zaiydn Quinonez. Reece at 132 pounds and Kibbee at 195 lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Jacob Myers and Legacy’s Quinn Funk, respectively, while Jones (the first Bison to reach a final) lost via shutout.

Smoky Hill’s Sophia Stiwich debuts with second place finish at 5A girls state golf

Sophia Stiwich arrived at Smoky Hill and singlehandedly revived the school’s program, though she was the only player to compete in varsity tournaments during the spring.



Coming to Colorado from Florida — where she already played a state tournament in the fall of her freshman year — Stiwich held her own against the best players in the Centennial League throughout the season and gave herself a chance to win a Class 5A state title as well.



Stiwich and Valor Christian’s Brenna Higgins battled for 36 regulation holes and one extra one at Black Bear Golf Club before Higgins prevailed. Stiwich shots a combined 1-under-par 143 to send the tournament to an extra hole and she conceded after multiple errant tee shots. Her finish is the best for the Smoky Hill program in a 25 years and possibly ever.

Led by Burnham, small Regis Jesuit team finishes as 5A girls swim runner-up; Grandview takes 5th

Charlotte Burnham’s emotional victory in the 100 yard breaststroke definitely stood out as a highlight for a small Regis Jesuit girls swim team during its runner-up performance at the Class 5A state swim meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.



Burnham — who arrived at Regis Jesuit after she swam previously at Mullen — dedicated her state performance to friend Sydney Meegan, a 2022 Chatfield High School grad who died during her freshman year at Colorado State.



Wearing lightning bolt earrings and a necklace (Meegan’s favorite) for the final, Burnham won a tight battle of Aurora stars as she touched the wall just 0.06 of a second ahead of Grandview’s Paige Dailey to win the championship.



Burnham also took third in the 200 individual medley and swam on two runner-up relays (200 medley and 400 freestyle) to help coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders finish behind Cherry Creek and in front of Heritage. Regis Jesuit claimed the second place trophy for the first time since 2016.



Divers Sarah Mann (who took third place), Kathryn Jewell and Maya Kriz earned 53 points for the Raiders on the opening day of the meet, then two second-day swims from Burnham, Sophia Frei (the 100 yard backstroke runner-up), Samantha Aguirre, Taylor Johannsen, Tierney Kohl and Lexi Stramel added up to the second place result.



Dailey, Amelia Brown, diver Addison Campbell and strong relays helped Grandview score its most points at the state meet and finish in its highest place (fifth) since it was fourth in 2007.



Eaglecrest boys volleyball team grabs runner-up state finish

Seeded seventh out of eight teams that qualified for the boys volleyball state tournament, Eaglecrest put on a memorable run that finished with a trophy.



Coach Chad Bond’s Raptors opened with an upset of rival Cherokee Trail — which had won the three meetings between the teams in the regular season — and went on a three-day journey of upsets that put them in the championship match.



Boosted by a huge tournament from Ayden Shaw, Eaglecrest challenged Discovery Canyon — last season’s state champion — twice, but it eventually lost in four sets in the state title match held at Overland High School.

Reyes’ remarkable run comes to an end with Grandview track

A highly successful 10-year run for John Reyes and his wife, Natalie, at the head of the Grandview track & field program came to an end when the pair stepped down after the state meet.



The Wolves finished second on the girls side and had a two-year run as boys champions come to and, so Reyes finished with three state championships — the girls in 2017 and boys in 2021 and 2022 and a trio of runner-up finishes — plus double-digit individual and relay titles as he helped usher a good program in the state’s elite.

Longtime CHSAA fixture Bert Borgmann dies Jan. 9

Bert Borgmann, a longtime staple of the administration at the Aurora-based Colorado High School Activities Association, died Jan. 9. Borgmann retired from the state’s governing body in 2021 after he served 33-plus years with the organization and oversaw a wide variety of sports, bringing about great change in many of them. Before he joined CHSAA in 1988, Borgmann previously served as Director of Sports Information and Promotions at the University of Northern Colorado. The graduate of Broomfield High School and Colorado State University is survived by son Logan, daughter Callie and grandson Gunnar.

Other top headlines: The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team finished as the 5A state team runner-up and had an individual state champ in Vlad Sukhovetskyy (No. 3 singles). The Raiders made it to the championship match of the 5A state team tournament for the first time and lost to rival Cherry Creek 4-1. …The Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team made its first championship game appearance and lost to Colorado Academy. …The Cherokee Trail boys golf team finished in a tie for second place with Centennial League rival Cherry Creek at the Class 5A state tournament and lost in a unique full-team playoff for the runner-up trophy.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports