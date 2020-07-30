The Latest: Colorado State pauses football after 8 COVID-19 positives

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Colorado State says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19.

A full team test will be administered as early as next week, the university said Wednesday. The Rams are anticipating a return within two weeks.

The school said there were eight positive tests out of 140 conducted since football student-athletes returned to campus in June.

“We are taking this step to voluntarily pause football activities to minimize the opportunity for this virus to spread any further,” said Joe Parker, the director of athletics for Colorado State. “We will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes and community first, and while we are disappointed to see this spread occur within our program, we remain encouraged for the continued collaboration we have experienced with our university’s pandemic preparedness team, local, county, and state health officials.”