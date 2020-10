The Mountain West football game between New Mexico and Colorado State has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Lobos were scheduled to play the Rams on Saturday in Fort Collins, but there’s a prevalence of the virus in the New Mexico county of Bernalillo. The league said in a statement released Tuesday that “in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game.”

There is no plan to reschedule the game.