The Mountain West Conference announced the game between UNLV and Colorado State in Fort Collins on Saturday won’t take place due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Rebels program.

The league said UNLV is unable to travel and participate.

It’s the second time this season the Rams have had a game called off. Their home opener against New Mexico on Oct. 24 was canceled due to a prevalence of the novel coronavirus within New Mexico’s county.

Down the road from Colorado State, rival Colorado remains off this weekend. The Buffaloes had their game against Arizona State canceled due to the Sun Devils not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game because of the virus.