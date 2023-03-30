Last weekend to see ‘Toni Stone’ at Aurora Fox

AURORA | Theatergoers have several more opportunities to see the Aurora Fox Arts Center’s current play, ‘Toni Stone,’ which is running through Sunday.

The play follows the eponymous Toni Stone, a real-life figure who was the first woman to play baseball in the Negro Leagues. Stone broke barriers playing professional baseball as a woman, but had to navigate the complications of work and romance and the jealousy of some of her teammates while doing so.

The play is lighthearted and funny at times, but also delves into the real-world racism and discrimination that Stone and her teammates fought against as they sought to follow their dreams of playing professional baseball.

Actress Kenya Mahogany Fashaw, who plays Stone, brings both humor and heart to the role, particularly in the first-person narration she provides throughout the production. The other eight cast members portray the players and a motley crew of ensemble characters. Dwayne Carrington is particularly compelling in the role of love interest Alberga, who both inspires and frustrates Stone.

Next on the Fox’s calendar is “Treasure Island: A New Musical.” The new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story is the last play of Season 38, and debuts April 28.

If you go:

Runs through April 2, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Approximate two hour runtime plus intermission

Adult tickets $28-$40

Purchase online at aurorafox.org or by calling 303-739-1970

Masks recommended but not required.

Play contains adult language and use of racial slurs.