SCENE AND HERD: Farmers markets, a beer run and foul-mouthed stitchery

A curated weekly roundup of the most interesting events and happenings in the Aurora metro region. Got an occasion worth featuring? Send it to [email protected]

Tails and Ales Brew Run at Dry Dock

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30. Dry Dock – North, 2801 Tower Rd. Tickets are $35. Visit the Dry Dock Facebook page for more information.

Alright, there may or may not be a few former camp counselors among we few, we lucky few here at the Sentinel, and those of us who sport “kickball umpire” on our resumes are absolutely here for Dry Dock’s cockamamie scheme this weekend. So here’s the rub: You and your pooch must complete as many laps of a set 0.4-mile race course as you can over a 45-minute time frame. At the end of each lap, you’ll be dealt a playing card. At the end of the run, you must assemble your best poker hand to present to the organizers. Oh, and if you complete a trick — either carried out by a dog or a human — you’re afforded a final card to flesh out your hand as the clock expires. The best hand will win COVID-friendly prizes (read: facemasks). Of course, beer is also part of the entry fee. Big snaps to the Dry Dock crew for spending their quarantine whipping up completely asinine challenges that would make Jeff Probst blush. If there’s one thing we like around these parts it’s a flush probst. So, on your marks, get set, poker, people.

Vinyl DJ Thursdays at Stanley Marketplace

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Free. Visit the Stanley Facebook page for more information.

There’s just something about hearing music recorded on a circular disc of polyvinyl chloride. And luckily for those who have milk crates stacked to their ears of the stuff, the crew at Stanley Marketplace is offering a chance to listen and purchase more of those oh-so-dope crackles and pops this Thursday. DJ Wesley from Something Vinyl Club will be spinning at Stanley the evening of Aug. 27 — and for the next several Thursdays if you find yourself indisposed this week. Of course, dancing is encouraged, and sanitized records perusing is offered in front of the jockey’s booth; crates will be on hand beside hand sanitizer so you can thumb through piles of your favorites. And if you’re not around Thursday, more live music will be heading to the north Aurora bazaar Sunday afternoon when LAPOMPE takes over the patio from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

‘Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs,’ ‘Spiderman: Homecoming,’ and ‘Spiderman: Far From Home at the 88 Drive In Theatre

7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28 through Sept. 2, 88 Drive In Theatre, 8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City. Tickets are $9 for all three films. The box office opens at 7 p.m. and the first film is expected to start at 8:10 p.m.

Drive-in movie theaters have kind of become the entertainment darling of this pandemic-ridden summer, but we’ve yet to come across a deal as screaming, nay as absolutely bonkers, as what the 88 Drive In Theatre is offering this weekend. The Commerce City outfit is charging just $9 to peep three terrific flicks this weekend: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and a pair of newer superhero flicks from the Stan Lee universe. Binge the movie marathon from the start of “Cloudy” at 8:10 p.m. until the last film begins at 11:30 p.m. Bring a snack, recline those seats and enjoy this sliver of summer normalcy in the metroplex’s northern annex.

Farmers Market at Southlands

Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southlands Shopping Center, on East State Street between the Eddie Bauer and Kay Jewelers.

Area foodies: fear not. Just because the calendar is about to flip to September and you’ll imminently be statutorily required to shelve those sleek white trousers you’ve been sporting since June, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your socially distanced produce in Aurora’s bougiest southern flank. The Southlands Farmers Market will be back on this weekend for your fresh produce hankerings, according to its Facebook page. This weekend, the bazaar will be operational from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Of course, the market will also require social distancing. Prepare to take advantage of curbside pickup of produce, queue through one-way aisles and patiently wait for entry if customer capacity is already above limits. That means get your beets and get out, Karen. To order produce ahead for curbside pickup, visit thelocalcolorado.localfoodmarketplace.com.

Colorado Sake Co. 2-year Anniversary party

Three-hour time slots begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 and run all day. Colorado Sake Co. 3559 Larimer St., Denver. Tickets start at $65 and include all you can eat sushi and all you can drink sake. Visit the Colorado Sake Co. Facebook page for more information.

Did you know Colorado has a designated sake company? Did you know that said sake outfit was at one time the hippest underground comedy club in Denver? Did you know that they’ve been operating for two years? Well color yourself informed, pointedexter. The state’s namesake skae proprietor is hosting a birthday bash this weekend complete with veritable wheelbarrow-loads of sake, sushi and live DJin’. Word is there will be a top prize for the best origami craftsperson, to boot. While the RiNo Art District is a decidedly healthy hop, skip and a jump from Aurora, unlimited sushi and naughty water for a bit north of Grant note ain’t a bad deal. Just be sure to keep those antacids within snatching distance for the entirety of the sun’s diurnal spin.

The Big Wonderful at Belleview Station

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 29; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m Aug. 30. Belleview Station, where Layton Avenue meets Interstate 225 in Denver. Entry is free. Visit the Big Wonderful Facebook page for more information.

Well, looks like we’re doing it folks. We’re getting together with strangers and eating and drinking. At least, some of us are. And those some of us will be congregating at the Belleview transit station just a light rail ride past the Aurora municipal border this Saturday. Come — with a mask, of course, you animal — to see how people are reveling in the waning weeks of summer in the hellscape that is 2020. The event formerly anchored to north Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace is promising safe accommodations with masks, hand sanitizing stations and groups limited to eight people. They also assure interested attendees that “COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness. It is unlikely that someone will catch it through eating,” according to their Facebook page. “The virus is most likely to cause illness through respiratory transmission, not eating.” So eat up and don’t breathe any of the air around you when you have those masks off, sheeple.

Trivia with Mile High Music Patrol and Peak to Peak Tap and Brew

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 and every Thursday at Peak to Peak Tap and Brew, 16701 E. Iliff Ave. Visit the Peak to Peak Facebook page for more information.

Ok, Mensa members, time for you to dust off those quarantine cobwebs and flex those frontal lobes for the world to see, just like you love to do in every possible conversation. Who played The Skipper in “Gilligan’s Island?” What are the six naturally occurring noble gases? What is Editor Dave Perry’s middle name? Put on your smarty pants and show off your largely useless knowledge at Peak to Peak’s weekly trivia contest held at their central location at 16701 E. Iliff Ave. Winners may earn a free pint or two as well as other select prizes depending on the week. But honestly, we know you just want to be able to brag about how your team, Quizzie McGuire, maintains the sharpest wits in all the land. And if you can’t make it this week, fear not. Peak to Peak runs the same game at the same time in the same place every gosh darn week. Rejoice, nerds. (Hint: The middle name starts with L.)

Foul-Mouthed Stitchery

Aug. 30, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver. $10 for all materials.

Spruce up your home decor — still sporting a “Live Laugh Love” poster from Target, really? — with a scandalous new cross-stitch from Grandma’s House. We’re not taking about your literal Grandma’s House, to be clear. It’s a bar. But hey, after five months inside, we won’t dock you for forgetting that reality exists outside of your four-block-radius.The Denver suds-slangers has revamped its salacious, yet homey, cross-stitching event. They provide patrons with all the necessary materials to vent all your frustrations through yarn. Most of the examples aren’t suitable to print in this particular fishwrapper, though we’re confident the moldy garbage disposal known as our present day and age will give you plenty of inspiration by Sunday.