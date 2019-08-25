People’s Building in Aurora rounds out as inclusive square dance every month — VIDEO

AURORA | East Colfax is filled with sounds of hoedown music and skipping feet as dancers do-si-do.

Once a month, The People’s Building holds an LGBTQ inclusive community square dance. Gender neutral names are used by well-known caller, Larry Edelman, instead of “gents and ladies.”

The dances are free with a $10 suggested donation with a live band and refreshments for sale. The People’s Building is located at 9995 East Colfax Ave in Aurora.

To see when the next all-inclusive square dance is visit https://www.thepeoplesbuilding.com/events or The People’s Building’s Facebook @PeoplesBuilding