FALL BITES: First-ever Tamale Festival Saturday at Town Center at Aurora

AURORA | Music, craft beer and a bevy of all kinds of tamales take center stage in Aurora this Saturday for the area’s first ever tamale fest.

Tamale Festival by Fitzsimons Credit Union is planning activities for every age group, from bounce houses and face painting to a photo booth and a rock climbing wall. Tamale fans will be entertained throughout the festival by strolling mariachi musicians, a live band, and folklorico dancers.

Tamales, savory and sweet, from all over the Americas will be for sale noon- 6 p.m. at the Town Center of Aurora mall, 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

A beer garden offers 40 different craft beers from near and far.

Tickets are $5 and Beer Tasting tickets are $25. VIP tickets are available for $60. Tickets from children under 12 are free.

“We are excited to gather the Aurora community for our first-ever Tamale Festival by Fitzsimons Credit Union,” said Don Massey, General Manager of Town Center at Aurora. “Our Tamale Festival by Fitzsimons Credit Union will bring together the best food, music, and craft beer in the Denver area to create a unique and memorable experience for the whole family.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2m69v5j.

Warning: Do not eat the husks. It took at least one East Coast-reared scribe at Sentinel Colorado several bites in 2010 to understand that tamales are meant to be opened and enjoyed — not noshed in a single bite a la Totinos pizza rolls.